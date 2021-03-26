The digitization of The Orchard News is about to begin.
Through the fundraising efforts of the Orchard Historical Society, the first 100 years of The Orchard News will be available through digital archives and available to readers at the Orchard Library, as well as on any personal computerized device.
Lynae Stelling of the Orchard Historical Society said newspapers will be archived from 1902-2003. But the efforts won't stop there. Fundraising is continuing for 2004-present. The historical society is working with Orchard News publisher Carrie Pitzer to continue digitization of more current issues to continue the archiving process.
Those wanting to donate, including graduating classes from Orchard Public School, are encouraged to make a tax-free donation. Donations can also be sent through Venmo to @Orchard-Historical or with PayPal to @orchardhistorical.
Checks can be made payable to the Orchard Historical Society and mailed to the Orchard Historical Society, 51281 861st Rd, Orchard, NE 68764.