Before Matt Newman was even in kindergarten, he built a working elevator out of blocks while sitting on his grandma’s living room floor in Inman.
Now a mechanical engineer — and 2010 Orchard graduate — Newman designed the face shields being 3D printed for healthcare professionals dealing with COVID-19.
“Everyone needs to be doing their part right now to help,” said Newman, who is an engineer at Nebraska Innovation Studio and is working on his PhD at UNL. “There are a lot of shortages and people have to do their part to relieve the stress that’s on the medical industry. They are getting bogged down.”
Newman — son of Butch Newman of Orchard and DeAnne Newman of Azle, Texas — dedicated 100 hours in six days to speed up the design process, which would normally take weeks. He said it was essential to finish the design for the more than 60 3D printers that were ready to help mass produce the shields for Nebraska healthcare workers.
His dedication was of little surprise to his sister, Amanda Schaaf, who is a nurse at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
“Matt is very dedicated when he starts a project,” she said. “As a nurse and in the healthcare field, I’m very proud of him and proud that is the direction he chose to go to help. He’s focusing on health care, and that’s awesome.”
Through additional partnerships with the University of Nebraska-based National Strategic Research Institute and private companies including Firespring, Midlands Packaging, Lincoln Tool and Design and Virtual Incision, the team at Innovation Studio is beginning assembly of around 1,000 shields a day, which will benefit more hospitals, according to UNL.
“The corroboration and effort everyone has made is fantastic. I’m proud of the guys running printers and the machinists who have supported us,” Newman said.
The rapid turnaround, Newman admitted, is unheard of in the field and purely due to the teamwork of the project, which he described as a “very intricate process,” including the consistent wall thickness to ensure the shield doesn’t warp. Two of the pieces have to be machined down to .0003 inches, he said.
“It’s very precise features,” Newman said. “It’s a lot of little features and a very tedious process to get that mold made, and then getting everything installed, intune and with temperature controls to make sure the mold stays the right temperature. Then there’s the plastic management.”
Newman is the lead engineer on a wide range of engineering projects that are in support of important missions. He manages and trains a student-operated machine shop, including 3D printing, CNC machining, injection molding, circuit printing, and other manufacturing processes.
He occasionally aids in the teaching of kinematics and mechatronics courses.
His sister, who also graduated from Orchard and has two children who attend school there (Wyatt, 6th grade, and Shelby, 5th), said Newman has always been mechanical. He built knight’s armor from chains while he was in high school.
“He didn’t become engineer-minded while at Orchard, but they did encourage me,” she said. “They helped build his confidence to believe he could do or be anything he wanted, and he has.”
While Newman remains humble about his ability and his projects, Schaaf admitted she’s bragging to all of her co-workers that her brother engineered the face shields that are being printed right now.
And she’s proud of her baby brother, who grew up from playing with building blocks to become a mechanical engineer keeping those on the front lines of a historic virus safe.
“He would sit on Grandma’s floor with a stack of blocks and Legos. He put a platform in it and string, making it into an elevator — before he was even in kindergarten,” Schaaf said. “Matt has always had an engineer mind, through and through. Nothing he makes will ever surprise me. I’m very, very proud of him.”