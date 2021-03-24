Orchard Free Days is not only coming back, but will be bigger than ever this July as the town hosts two nights of street dances, including Dylan Bloom to kick off the weekend.
“We’re bringing back the name ‘Orchard Free Days’ because that’s what it originally was called,” said Kristi Schutt of the Orchard Community Club. “We want it to be an enjoyable family weekend for people, and there’s really a lot to do all weekend long.”
Dylan Bloom will have downtown Orchard rocking Friday, July 23, after the road rally, cruise night and historical society chicken feed. The music will continue Saturday, July 24, with the Bucka Ruse band, which follows the fire department’s wing night and young men’s club cornhole tournament for both adults and youth. There will be a beer garden during the events.
“We’ve never had two nights of street dances, so Friday and Saturday night will be big for Orchard,” Schutt said. “We thought it would be fun to have a band on Saturday after the cornhole tournament.”
Schutt said there will be plenty of family activities both Saturday and Sunday from a tire flipping contest and program with 719 Fitness to kids games at the baseball field. New this year will be a ping pong drop. There will be a flea market at The Rex and poker run Saturday.
Sunday will feature the firemen’s annual pancake breakfast, along with the annual parade before the famous beef barbecue. There will be even more inflatables for the kids to enjoy during the barbecue as well. New this year will be a car show and brownie sundaes, courtesy of the Bobcat volleyball team during the annual barbecue at the fire hall.
“Orchard has always been known for its beef barbecue. We have a reputation for quality, and the barbecue has long been a staple of Orchard Free Days,” Schutt said. “With some new events on Sunday, it’s going to be another great family day that no one should miss.”
Schutt said Orchard Free Days have always been a showcase of community involvement with multiple organizations planning events. The 2021 celebration is another example of that partnership.
“We’ve always had a lot of people help organize the celebration, and this year, each organization is stepping up to do even more,” Schutt said. “It’s going to be very family-oriented with a push to get even more alumni back.”
Schutt said she anticipates more activities added to the lineup of events as July approaches. Updates, photos and video will be posted on The Orchard News Facebook page leading up to and during Orchard Free Days.
“We’re all very excited about the weekend. It’s going to be a lot of fun with lots of enjoyment for a lot of ages. Hopefully, we’ll have a lot of familiar faces coming back to Orchard,” she said. “We want people to know we have a nice community here as they come and enjoy the weekend. We have a lot to offer with even more to be announced.”