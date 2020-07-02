Although COVID-19 canceled the in-person State FFA Convention in Lincoln this year, FFA members have still been able to participate in virtual events.
In December, Orchard FFA had four members qualify for the state convention in Leadership Development Events. These members were able to compete in their events virtually last week. The results were announced July 2 via Facebook Live.
Ashley Melcher received a Bronze medal for her Ag. Literacy speech.
Receiving a Silver medal was Carlee Livingston in Discover Speaking.
Levi Cronk and Lizett Marino earned Bronze medals in Creed Speaking and Jr. Public Speaking, respectively.
The year isn’t over for the chapter as State Career Development Events will be held virtually at the end of July and beginning of August.