Orchard FFA had a strong showing at District Career Development Events in Norfolk last week.
The chapter took 25 members who competed in nine different contests. Results are as follows:
Ag. Sales: 5th place, red ribbon; Avery Cheatum, 10th place, red ribbon; other members of the team included Morgan Erhardt, Taelyn Switzer and Larissa Thomson.
Agriscience: 14th place, red ribbon; Trevor Thomson, 39th place, red ribbon; other members of the team included Emma Kerkman and Jaykwon Petite.
Agronomy: 8th place, red ribbon; team members were Levi Cronk, Taylor Rose Bolling, Brooke Knievel and Trevor Thomson.
Envirothon: 6th place, red ribbon; team members were Emma Kerkman, Elly Herley, Ty Rix, Dillon Moser and Melany Mendoza.
Livestock Management: 9th place, blue ribbon; team members were Levi Cronk, Maddy Melcher, Morgan Erhardt, Kylie Hewett and Kaci Wickersham. The team received the highest score in the horse portion of the contest.
Meats: 9th place, red ribbon; Tessa Peed, 23rd place, blue ribbon; Ty Rix, 34th place, red ribbon; other team members included Elly Herley, Grace Maxwell, Dillon Moser and Jaykwon Petite.
Veterinary Science: 6th place, blue ribbon; Kaci Wickersham, 6th place, blue ribbon; Kylie Hewett, 29th place, red ribbon; Logan Mueller, 30th place, red ribbon; other team members included Taelyn Switzer, Cassidy Bearinger, Maddy Melcher, Larissa Thomson and Lizett Marino.
Welding: 10th place, red ribbon; Gage Switzer, 1st place in GMAW; Joe Ferris, 6th place, red ribbon in SMAW; other team members were Collin Mullins.
The chapter will compete next at the Nebraska State FFA Convention April 1-3 in Lincoln.