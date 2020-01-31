Orchard FFA members competed at the District Livestock Evaluation Contest at Northeast Community College last week.
Competing in the Junior Division were Levi Cronk, Maddy Melcher, Cassidy Bearinger, Dillon Moser, Logan Mueller and Ty Rix.
Top scorers for this division were Cronk, 13th place; Bearinger, 14th; and Melcher, 19th. The junior division contestants competed against 109 individuals and 16 teams, placing 5th as a team.
Competing in the Senior Division were Joe Ferris, Collin Mullins, Gage Switzer, Taelyn Switzer and Kaci Wickersham.
Top scorers for this division were Taelyn Switzer, 12th place; and Wickersham, 27th. The senior division contestants competed against 92 individuals and 15 teams.