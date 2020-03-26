Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers. High 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.