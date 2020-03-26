This wasn’t how she wanted her school year in America to end.
Madleen Reipen, a foreign exchange student at Orchard Public School, was sent back to Germany on Monday amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the notification came via an email on Thursday, 16-year-old Maddy was devastated by the news.
“I was very sad,” she said. “I cried all day.”
Maddy said the email from EF, her foreign exchange program, didn’t come as a complete shock, however.
“I was kind of expecting it because, a week before, we got emails which said we could decide if we wanted to go back or not. So, it was kind of our decision — at first,” she said.
At that time, it was up to her whether or not she wanted to return to Germany.
“My dad said it was my own decision if I wanted to go back because it was worse there anyway, so I would’ve been safer here probably, also with traveling through all these airports,” Maddy said. “But, no, I would never even think about going back early.”
Unfortunately, on Thursday, the choice was no longer hers.
EF notified its exchange students that they were making travel arrangements to return all students home. The organization stated they would be booking flights for the students to depart within the next 48 hours.
On Monday, Maddy was scheduled to board a 1:18 p.m. flight in Omaha that would make stops in Atlanta and Amsterdam before landing in Düsseldorf, Germany.
The only thing she was worried about was getting stuck in an unfamiliar location due to her flights being cancelled — not about being infected with the coronavirus.
“I’m scared that my flight is going to get cancelled and I’m going to be stranded at the airport there and I won’t know what to do,” Maddy said. “My parents are kinda worried, but since I’m not in the high-risk group, if I would get the coronavirus, I probably wouldn’t die from it.”
She said EF expressed concerns over the widespread virus and its implications on the foreign exchange students.
“They said they’ve seen significant increases in statewide school closures and it’s just getting worse,” Maddy said. “I think that it’s pretty much because in Germany, where I live, it’s pretty bad, the whole situation. And they are planning on probably closing the airports down, and since our visas would run out in June, we don’t know what would happen then, so they are making us all go back because of that.”
EF issued a press release, citing worries of increased travel restrictions, “Based on the speed at which the situation is evolving, including border closings and COVID-19 outbreaks, we believe now is the best opportunity to have students return home. Flight options are rapidly diminishing and we have already seen some airports that are no longer being served by airlines. We realize that this is a very fast turnaround and that the year is not ending as anyone anticipated. However, we believe this is the right decision given all of the information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US Department of State, and the heads of state around the globe that are encouraging their citizens to return home.”
Although she understands why the decision was made, it doesn’t make leaving any easier. There was so much more American culture Maddy wanted to experience.
“It was heartbreaking because we still have three months left,” she said. “We would have prom, graduation, track season and summer. I’m happy that my flight is Monday because if it would’ve been Saturday, I couldn’t have said goodbye to pretty much any of my friends. It’s just kind of fast.”
Some of Maddy’s friends came to visit during her final days, but most of her goodbyes came through Snapchat and Facetime. She said the hardest part was leaving her friends so quickly.
“Since we don’t have school, you don’t have time to say goodbye to everyone,” Maddy said. “It’s hard because we are so busy with organizing all the paperwork and bags I have to buy because I have so many clothes to bring back, and it’s hard to think about who you’re going to spend your time with because you can’t see all your friends.”
One of her close friends, Grace Maxwell of Orchard, spent time with her over the weekend.
“I’m going to miss everything about her,” Grace said of Maddy as her voice cracked with emotion. “I’ll miss random Facetime calls at literally any time of the day for anything; going to Dusty’s and getting wings, or “chicken wings,” as she calls them. I’m going to miss her holding up the line to get a tray full of sour cream and her begging to drive anybody’s car who would let her. I’m going to miss playing basketball with her. And I’m going to miss having her in class.”
Maddy said she developed a close relationship with Emily Heithoff, her choir teacher at Orchard and was able to tell her goodbye.
“Maddy came over Sunday morning before she left and we spent about an hour together talking and laughing,” Mrs. Heithoff said. “She is such a sweet girl. She fit in so well with our kids at Orchard. Maddy decided one day that I reminded her of her mom and since then I've been her sounding board. She would come talk to me about anything. We'd laugh and cry together. I will miss her smile and sarcasm. I hope our paths will cross again someday.”
Maddy began attending classes in Orchard at the beginning of the school year. Arriving in Nebraska on Aug. 3, 2019 after her orientation in New York, she lived with Bob and Bev Krutz and Brian and Lindsey Switzer during her stay.
“She is always smiling and laughing and we love hearing all the stories of Germany,” Lindsey said. “And there are always questions to ask her about what is different from here to there.”
Maddy said playing basketball was her favorite activity during her stay in the U.S.
“Basketball is a whole different thing here,” she said. “Everybody watches it. We don’t really have people watching our games in Germany, so it’s just a whole different atmosphere.”
Maddy said she also loved spending time with her friends, being able to drive (the legal age is 18 in Germany), going to school and school dances — something they don’t have in Germany.
“That’s why I was so upset about prom, because it’s kind of what everyone looks forward to as an exchange student since we don’t have that,” she said.
Grace said they’ve already talked about having her come back for prom next year since she didn’t get that experience.
“As soon as it’s over, I definitely want to come back right away, especially since I won’t have school when I go back to Germany, for the rest of the school year,” Maddy said. “So, I could come back during summer break if the whole thing is over. Otherwise, I will come back next year during summer break, a different break or for prom.”
Lindsey said they received word that Maddy’s plane landed in Germany early Tuesday morning, and she looks forward to the day she can come back for a visit.
“We were very sad when we found out she had to go home early,” she said. “We are scared of what she will be going home to since the virus is worse there than here.”
Maddy lives with her father, Mario, in Jüchen, Germany, and has an older brother and two step siblings. Her father manages a large company and still travels to work each day. Her mother, Julia, now works from home. They have restrictions of no school for at least seven weeks, no sports and “people are not really allowed to go out of their houses.”
Once school resumes in Germany, Maddy will have two more years of high school before she graduates. She wants to return to the United States for college and plans to major in broadcast journalism.
Until she returns one day, Maddy had a final farewell message to the people she met during her stay.
“I will miss them all and I really enjoyed my time here,” she said. “Every one of them made it a great experience. I hope that I will see them again soon — as soon as possible.”