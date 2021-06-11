The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the lives of three people — including an Orchard couple — Friday afternoon in Neligh. The crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m. at the junction of Highway 14 and Highway 275.
After preliminary investigation, troopers believe a truck tractor/semi-trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 14 when it failed to stop at the controlled intersection with Highway 275. The truck tractor/semi-trailer collided with a Dodge Journey that was traveling westbound on Highway 275. After the collision, both vehicles traveled southbound into a residential area and collided with an unoccupied, parked GMC Terrain.
The driver of the Journey, Geraldine Elsberry, 74, and passenger, Norman Elsberry, 72, both of Orchard, were pronounced deceased at the scene. The semi driver, Shane Ernest, 31, of Dalton, was also pronounced deceased at the scene.
The truck tractor/semi-trailer rolled onto its side spilling its load of pelletized lime. The two passenger vehicles made contact with a residential home, causing moderate damage to the residence
The Antelope County Sheriff’s Office, Neligh Police Department, and Neligh Fire/Rescue assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division is conducting a Post-Crash inspection on the truck tractor/semi-trailer. Highway 14 southbound through Neligh was closed for several hours.