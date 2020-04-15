The community of Orchard will celebrate the Class of 2020 on Friday, April 24, beginning with a cruise night at 6 p.m.
Led by the Orchard Fire Department, the community is encouraged to begin cruising the town at 6 p.m. and stop at the football field at 8:20 p.m., where the seniors will be recognized from 8:20 to 8:40 p.m. The lights will be turned on and their senior profiles from the Antelope County News will be read.
The time of 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) is in recognition of the Class of 2020, which likely will not have a traditional graduation due to gathering restrictions during the COVID-19 situation.
Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicles at the football field.