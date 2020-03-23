Orchard, Clearwater and Verdigre schools will extend their school closure through the end of the current school year, according to Supt. Dale Martin.
Here is the letter that we will be sent out to parents:
Based upon the recommendations of state and local health officials, Governor Ricketts, and the Nebraska Commissioner of Education, Dr. Matt Blomstedt, Nebraska Unified School District #1 has determined that all of our schools will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
This is in response to the unique risks presented by the novel coronavirus. The updated information from the North Central Health Department is that they are strongly recommending that we remain closed through the end of the current school year.
We will be providing enrichment instruction to all of our students. This enrichment instruction will take many forms depending on the grade level and the curriculum being covered. We know that these enrichment activities are not equal to face-to-face instruction, but, because that option is not available right now, we do hope that in partnership with you, the parent(s), learning will continue. Information will be provided to you as we meet with teachers and put together the most current plan.
More information will be shared with you about the specific plan for your child as it becomes available. Also, keep in mind that a lot of our teachers are parents too, so they will be caring for their children at home as well. These are unique and difficult times, but we will get through this by working together and staying strong. I know that we, as Nebraskans, are used to challenges and can take this one on and come out on the other side.
Superintendent Dale Martin