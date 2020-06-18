The Orchard Alumni banquet scheduled during celebration days in late July has now been cancelled.
According to organizers, "After more deliberation and discussion, and considering the NE Designated Health Measures, the Alumni Committee has decided to cancel the Alumni Reception/Open House we had planned to have during Orchard Celebration Days."
They added, "2020 is a Milestone for Orchard Public Schools, as this year's graduating class was the last to ever graduate from Orchard High School. We will continue to gather the biographies from the classes of 1970 and 1995 and print the 2020 Alumni Program book. All of those folks will receive a booklet by mail. Any others wishing to have one can message me. We will also leave some at Corner Hardware for pick-up. The 25 & 50 year classes are welcome to continue your plans for a reunion, following the DHM guidelines. Next year's banquet will hopefully be held Memorial Weekend, plus an Alumni Reunion at Celebration Days. We will bid farewell to the school buildings and give it a grand send-off!"
The Alumni Committee: Janice Mosel Shirley Erb Rita Shabram Connie Heiss Mitteis Lynae Stelling and Rachael Cheatum. Banquet Committee Class of 2005 - Nicole Lynn