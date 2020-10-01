When talking about the ownership transition, Tracie Rudloff and Heather Bartak were finishing each other sentences.
“It’s very smooth,” Rudloff said on Monday. “She’s going to do a great job — and has been doing a great job. She’s been here for seven years, so that’s what’s so great about this. It’s an easy transition.”
After 41 years at Clip ‘N Curl, including the last 30 as the owner, Rudloff said now is the right time for her to step away and enjoy retirement. The public is invited to celebrate her last day on Friday with a retirement open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with refreshments.
Rudloff said she started working for Bonnie Schwarting at Clip ‘N Curl as soon as she finished school. She purchased the business in July 1990. Schwarting had owned the business for the previous 14 years.
“It doesn’t feel like 30 years, much less 41 years. But when you do add up the years, it’s time,” Rudloff said with a laugh. “My clients have seen me through the good and the bad and have watched me raise my family. People look after each other here.”
Rudloff, who is married to Dr. Roger Rudloff, said her clients have become family over the years and quickly names a half dozen women she’s done hair for since they were in high school. Rudloff said it will be an easy transition for those long-term clients because Bartak and Janet Baker have filled in on occasion.
“I told them I was retiring, and they set up their next appointment with Heather and Janet,” Rudloff said proudly. “Clip ‘N Curl has been here for a lot of years. I’m excited for Heather. She’s going to do so well.”
Bartak, a 2008 Ewing graduate, joined Clip ‘N Curl in May 2014 after Schwarting retired. Bartak graduated from Joseph's College in Kearney and worked at Regis until she decided to return to the area.
Bartak said she’s excited about owning her own business and has learned a lot from Rudloff over the years. The women said they’ve been making plans for the transition during the last several months.
“This really seems like the right time,” Bartak said. “I’ve always wanted to own my own shop, and I’ve been working toward this. It’s crazy that it's actually here, but it’s working out really well”
Rudloff said she’s excited about retirement and will stay busy with her bed and breakfast and plans to spend lots of time working in the yard.
“I don’t know how busy I want to be,” she said. “Friday may be tough, but I’m looking forward to seeing everyone.”
Bartak said Clip ‘N Curl will continue being open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays. Before and after-hour appointments are available as well. She will continue offering highlights, colors, haircuts, styles, pedicures, spray tans, perms, waxing, special occasion makeup and styling.