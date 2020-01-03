Prosecutors have one week to refile a charge that was dropped against the woman accused of killing Sydney Loofe.
Bailey Boswell, 25, was facing conspiracy to commit murder, in addition to first-degree murder and improper disposal of human remains.
Judge Vicky Johnson dismissed the conspiracy charge after she determined prosecutors were not specific enough on certain acts within that count.
The prosecution team from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office may refile the charge with more specifics by January 10.
Boswell was previously granted a change of venue and her trial is set to begin on March 16 in the Dawson County District Court at Lexington. At this time, she remains incarcerated in the Saline County Jail in Wilber.
Her co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was convicted of Loofe’s murder in July.
