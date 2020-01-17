Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%.