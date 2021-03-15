An Oakdale man picked up $30,000 last week from the Nebraska Lottery.
Nick Mook won playing Fun 5s. He said he was waiting for a pizza when he decided to buy scratch tickets.
Mook siad he plans to purchase a pickup with his winnings.
Updated: March 16, 2021 @ 2:17 am
