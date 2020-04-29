An Oakdale man convicted of fracturing his 6-week-old baby’s skull and numerous other bones was sentenced in Antelope County District Court on Wednesday morning.
Christofer Carstens, 22, was ordered serve an indeterminate term of not less than 30 years nor more than 40 years in prison for felony child abuse-serious bodily injury. Carstens had pleaded no contest to the class II felony charge in February.
For the full story, including comments from the judge and attorneys at sentencing, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!