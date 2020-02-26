A plea agreement has been reached in the case where an Oakdale man has been accused of fracturing his 6-week-old baby’s skull and numerous other bones.
Christofer Carstens, 22, pleaded no contest to felony child abuse-serious bodily injury, a class II felony, and Judge Mark Johnson found him guilty of the charge in Antelope County District Court on Wednesday afternoon..
In exchange for his no contest plea, Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler agreed not to file additional charges against Carstens in the case, and to recommend no more than 20 years of incarceration at the time of sentencing.
He previously pleaded not guilty to the felony charge which could carry up to 50 years in prison. A presentence investigation was ordered and his sentencing was set for April 29. Carstens is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, Pat Carney. His bond was continued at 10 percent of $500,000.