Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Windy. Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 31F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy later. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%.