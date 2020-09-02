The Village of Oakdale is continuing to investigate an issue with its water.
According to Village Maintenance Manager Duane "Buck" Jones, the water within the Village of Oakdale is safe to drink. The issue, he said, is with an odor, which is believed to be from H2S gas within the local water table. He said the gas is common in the county where limestone formations are found.
“There are several villages experiencing similar situations, and we’re told this is likely a seasonal issue,” Jones said.
Jones said multiple water samples have been taken, showing no risk with consumption. The Village has a water restriction in place prohibiting residents from watering their lawn or washing their vehicles; however, that is due to the water tower restoration project that has been happening since Aug. 24. Jones said the restrictions are because the water supply is coming from the well rather than from the water tower, which provides additional pump pressure.
“The water tower project is complete, so the restrictions should be lifted soon,” Jones said. “Once we have the tests complete, we’ll begin using the water tower.”
Jones said the Village apologizes for the inconvenience for residents and is working with the Nebraska Rural Water Association and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to determine steps to resolve the situation.