The granite soldier stood proudly in the Oakdale Cemetery for more than 105 years.
Now, decapitated and missing part of his leg, pieces of the Civil War monument lie on the cemetery’s lawn.
Gene Kinnan discovered the destroyed statue and contacted the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon. Officers are investigating the destruction to determine how the soldier toppled over.
“We were trying to determine if it was weather-related or caused by vandalism,” Sheriff Bob Moore said. "At this time, we are ruling it inconclusive."
The Civil War monument, which weighed 30,000 pounds and stood more than 17 feet tall in its entirety, was originally dedicated on May 30, 1915. Wet and muddy conditions forced the dedication inside the Oak Theater, where members of the GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) and soldiers were honored.
It bears the inscription, “In memory of those who have borne arms for our country have found here their last resting place.” The monument cost $1,200.
A cemetery official said 40 veterans with ties to the Civil War are buried in the cemetery.
“It was brought up here with horses and wagons,” the late Lois Johnson told the ACN in 2015. “That’s 30,000 pounds with horses. I’m not sure how they managed that 100 years ago.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, 402-887-4148.