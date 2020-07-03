Want some background music to go with Saturday's fireworks in Neligh? The Neligh Young Men's Club will play music on 96.1 during the show.
While the music won't be synchronized to the fireworks, NYMC members said the music is another example of the organization trying to add more each year.
The fireworks spectacular will happen July 4 at dark at Penn Lake with the following parking instructions: Wylie Drive will be shut down to thru traffic. Please enter from Highway 14 and drive east to the lake entrance. Parking is permitted down in the park area and also along the south side of Wylie Drive.