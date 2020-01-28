NVC
The Niobrara Valley Conference announced the NVC Principal's All-Academic Team for 2019-20 on Tuesday.

Eligible juniors and seniors in the conference must attain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. An (*) denotes the second-year for this honor.

Here is the list of honorees by school:

Clearwater: 

Seniors-Kierra Bearinger*, Lauren Behnk*, Taylor Ann Bolling*, Tyler Hupp*, James Kester*

Juniors-Hunter Klabenes, Eli Thiele 

Elkhorn Valley:

Seniors-Haley Fleetwood*, Joslyn Klinetobe*, Alyssa Maughan*, Angel Qualset*, Sadie Smutny*, Jace Thompson*, Jorge Vigil, Josiah Wriedt*

Juniors-Hunter Bennett, Gavyn Clause, Trevin Hansen, Hunter Howard, Adam Miller, Braedyn Ollendick, Ruth Vigil, Ben Wilcox

Ewing:

Seniors-Katie Hawk*, Emma Hollenback, Ashley Koenig*, Emily Kurpgeweit*, Elizabeth Nordby*, Summer Schroeder*, Sidney Stallbaum* 

Juniors-Kyra Nilson, Allison Schrunk

Neligh-Oakdale:

Seniors-Emma Bixler*, Hailey Bixler*, Hunter Charf*, Gage Dawson*, Shelby Pitzer 

Juniors-Brooke Frey, Paige Furstenau, Andrew Jacobsen, Dawson Kaup, Trey Svatos, Claire Whitesel, Meredith Wiseman

Orchard:

Seniors-Chance Boelter*, Gage Clifton

Juniors-Avery Cheatum, Taelyn Switzer, Kaci Wickersham

Pope John:

Seniors-Breanna Bartak*, Brynn Dilly*, Luke Henn*, Faith Kinney*, Haley Zegers*

Juniors-Alyssa Burenheide, Marissa Preister, Skylar Reestman, Allyson Selting

