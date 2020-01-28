The Niobrara Valley Conference announced the NVC Principal's All-Academic Team for 2019-20 on Tuesday.
Eligible juniors and seniors in the conference must attain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. An (*) denotes the second-year for this honor.
Here is the list of honorees by school:
Clearwater:
Seniors-Kierra Bearinger*, Lauren Behnk*, Taylor Ann Bolling*, Tyler Hupp*, James Kester*
Juniors-Hunter Klabenes, Eli Thiele
Elkhorn Valley:
Seniors-Haley Fleetwood*, Joslyn Klinetobe*, Alyssa Maughan*, Angel Qualset*, Sadie Smutny*, Jace Thompson*, Jorge Vigil, Josiah Wriedt*
Juniors-Hunter Bennett, Gavyn Clause, Trevin Hansen, Hunter Howard, Adam Miller, Braedyn Ollendick, Ruth Vigil, Ben Wilcox
Ewing:
Seniors-Katie Hawk*, Emma Hollenback, Ashley Koenig*, Emily Kurpgeweit*, Elizabeth Nordby*, Summer Schroeder*, Sidney Stallbaum*
Juniors-Kyra Nilson, Allison Schrunk
Neligh-Oakdale:
Seniors-Emma Bixler*, Hailey Bixler*, Hunter Charf*, Gage Dawson*, Shelby Pitzer
Juniors-Brooke Frey, Paige Furstenau, Andrew Jacobsen, Dawson Kaup, Trey Svatos, Claire Whitesel, Meredith Wiseman
Orchard:
Seniors-Chance Boelter*, Gage Clifton
Juniors-Avery Cheatum, Taelyn Switzer, Kaci Wickersham
Pope John:
Seniors-Breanna Bartak*, Brynn Dilly*, Luke Henn*, Faith Kinney*, Haley Zegers*
Juniors-Alyssa Burenheide, Marissa Preister, Skylar Reestman, Allyson Selting