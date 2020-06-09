Many decisions need to be made, which means numerous updates are pouring in from the first-ever Summerland School board meeting on Tuesday night.
Stay up-to-date here:
Summerland to use Ewing's policies
Martin recommended all policies be carried over from Ewing Public School with decisions made on specific policies. Martin said all policies must be reviewed and approved prior to the start of school. Next month, the board will go over handbooks for activities.
On a motion by Marty Kerkman and seconded by Steve Thiele, the policies from Ewing were unanimously carried over as the official policies of Summerland School.
Greg Appleby said by carrying over Ewing’s policies, there was a $9,000 price break on policy services from KSB Law. The Board then began weaving through the policies.
Clearwater students heading to Ewing
Kelsey Schueths will teach the Ewing and Clearwater fifth graders, which will be a class of 21 this fall. The seven Clearwater students will be transported by van to Ewing for the 2020-21 year. Orchard will compartmentalize its fourth through sixth grade instead. Clearwater Principal Mike Sanne said he spoke to all parents of the incoming fifth-graders from Clearwater, who were in favor of transporting their students for the one year. “All seven would rather go to Ewing than be in a combined class,” Sanne said. After a motion by Steve Thiele and seconded by Marty Kerkman, it was unanimously approved to transport Clearwater’s fifth graders to Ewing.
Staff salary increases
The Summerland classified staff will receive an increase for the next year. After a motion by Steve Thiele, seconded by Ed Nordby and unanimously approved, there will be a three percent increase on salary or hourly wages for full-time classified staff. For 12 month employees, single $4,000 deductible health insurance. All other employees would have option to participate in the same insurance plan and get $3,000 toward the premium or taking cash in lieu of $2,800 for full-time employees or $1,400 for nine-month employees.
Meal prices set
On a motion by Nate Schwager, seconded by Candice Hoke, the meal prices were unanimously accepted as presented.
Summerland lunch prices will be as follows:
Breakfast
PK-12: $1.50
Adults: $2.20
Seconds/Extras: $.30
Lunch
PK-6: $2.35
7-12: $2.50
Adults $3.90
(Free lunch for staff on lunch duty)
Seconds/Extras: $.75
Milk: $.40
Orchard Only
Guest/Carryout Lunch: $4.50
New computers approved for 7-12
Summerland will provide new interactive Chromebooks with a touchscreen for those in grades 7-12, who will be allowed to take the computers home. Martin said they have other devices for elementary, including iPads, and will not be purchasing new technology at this time for them.
The new computers will cost Summerland $149,624.41. Martin plans to use the CARES act fund of about $80,000 to help deal with COVID-19 with the rest coming from the depreciation fund. Martin said there are no plans to purchase a bus at this time, so the depreciation fund should be enough.
There will be 55 Lenovo 14e Chromebooks with a 14” screen and 260 Lenovo 500e Chromebooks with an 11.6 inch touchscreen. Both have 4 GB RAM and 32 GB flash memory.
The devices will be used by Orchard and Clearwater students immediately but not by Ewing until the following year. Martin said Ewing will use its devices one more year because they still have life left. Greg Appleby said Ewing is using personal computers, not Chromebooks.
The technology purchase was approved via motion by Steve Thiele, seconded by Candice Hoke and unanimously approved.
Milk bid accepted
On a motion by Marty Kerkman, seconded by Jeremy Wagner, the bid by Hiland Dairy for milk products was accepted as presented. Choc Skim FF Milk .3388, Choc 1% Milk .3314, 1% Milk .3304, Strawberry Skim FF Milk .3388, Gal 1% Milk 4.2312, 4 oz Orange Juice .2000, 4 oz Apple Juice .1900, 5 lb Sour Cream 10.000, 5 lb Cottage Cheese 10.900, 16 oz Chocolate Premium .9475, 5 lb Yogurt (all flavors) 6.30, 4 oz l/c cups stir (choc., van, straw) .52