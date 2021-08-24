The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information regarding the location of a person last seen in Cherry County.
Investigators are attempting to speak with the subject regarding an incident that reportedly occurred overnight in Cherry County.
Authorities are still searching for Ruth Wittmuss, 52, approximately 5’1” in height and weighing 130 pounds. Wittmuss has black hair and blue eyes
Kevin Kilmer, 25, described as approximately 5’9” in height and weighing 140 pounds with multi-colored haired and blue eyes, is now in custody.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wittmuss is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol at (308) 535-8057.
NSP will release more information about this investigation when possible.