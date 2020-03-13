District and state speech contests have been suspended.
The NSAA released the following statement: "The NSAA is aware of the fluidity of COVID-19 and the potential impact hosting statewide events could have regarding the on-going public health threat. Many of our member schools are making decisions in the best interest of their student participants, coaches and communities. The NSAA is regretfully suspending district and state speech contests until further notice.
"This is an unprecedented event. The NSAA Board of Directors and staff understand the hardship this has created for our membership. The NSAA will use this time to evaluate potential alternatives and the next steps for moving forward."