In the observance of best safety practices and the assurance of social distancing, the ticketing process for the 2020-2021 Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament will look different than in prior years.

  • Tickets will be sold individually (as opposed to by team/ and or school) on ticketmaster.com
  • All tickets will be purchased digitally and received digitally
  • To limit potential touch points, physical tickets are no longer available
  • Tickets may be purchased in pods of two or four; pods may not be split
  • All of the tickets within a pod must be purchased
  • Availability may be based on approved capacity made by the State Governor's Office and the Douglas County Health Department.
