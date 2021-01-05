In the observance of best safety practices and the assurance of social distancing, the ticketing process for the 2020-2021 Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament will look different than in prior years.
- Tickets will be sold individually (as opposed to by team/ and or school) on ticketmaster.com
- All tickets will be purchased digitally and received digitally
- To limit potential touch points, physical tickets are no longer available
- Tickets may be purchased in pods of two or four; pods may not be split
- All of the tickets within a pod must be purchased
- Availability may be based on approved capacity made by the State Governor's Office and the Douglas County Health Department.