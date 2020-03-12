Winter break for students at Northeast Community College is extended through March 22 to minimize exposure to COVID-19. Faculty are to return on March 16.
Northeast officials said they will continue to monitor how we can minimize the risk to students and employees.
According to the college, students who are currently residing in campus housing are being encouraged to return to their permanent residence to minimize the potential risk of exposure. Students who are unable to leave our housing facilities will continue to be supported with residence life and food services.
Additionally, all Northeast events and activities and those that are being held at any one of the College's locations by external groups are suspended after 8:00 a.m., on Friday, March 13 through March 22.