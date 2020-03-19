All credit classes at Northeast Community College will move to an online format beginning Monday, March 23, and continue in this format through the end of the spring 2020 term.
Students who need to pick up personal belongings from building lockers and labs must make appointments with instructors to collect these items.
College housing and food service will be closed for all students except those who are unable to return to a permanent residence during the remainder of the spring term. Students will have until March 27 to move out of their rooms. Housing and meal plan refunds will be calculated based on the closing date of March 20.
In addition, all activities and events that were scheduled to be held at any Northeast location have been cancelled through the end of the semester. No decision has been made at this time on the May 16 commencement ceremony.