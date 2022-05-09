A 38-year-old Norfolk woman allegedly drug a Neligh police officer while fleeing before being shot by the officer.
According to Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler, Josie Auld of Norfolk has been identified as the female motorist involved in Sunday's road rage incident on the west edge of Neligh.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at approximately 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Antelope County dispatch received a report of a road rage incident occurring on Highway 275. The vehicles involved then stopped at a convenience store in Neligh. A store employee also called 911 to report a disturbance in the parking lot.
Neligh Police Chief Mike Wright responded and located one of the involved vehicles. The officer performed a traffic stop at the entrance of a business on Highway 275 west of Baker Road in Neligh.
Preliminary reports indicate that while Wright contacted the driver, Auld attempted to drive away, causing the vehicle to drag the officer. Wright then discharged a duty weapon, striking Auld. Wright eventually fell from the vehicle and the suspect continued to drive westbound. A citizen who witnessed the incident was able to force the suspect vehicle off the road, where it came to rest.
Neligh Rescue responded and transported both Wright and Auld to Antelope Memorial Hospital. Wright was kept overnight and released on Monday. Auld was transported to UNMC in Omaha for additional treatment.
At the request of the Antelope County Attorney, Antelope County Sheriff, and Neligh Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team has been activated to investigate the incident. NSP has been assisted on scene by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office and Neligh Police Department.
The incident is still being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol at this time.