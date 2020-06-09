The Summerland School Board elected its first-ever officers and committees for the new district on Tuesday night.
Officers are:
President: Ed Nordby; Vice President: Nate Schwager; Secretary: Candice Hoke; Treasurer: Marty Kerkman and Recording Secretary: Sally Finch
Committees are:
American Civics: Steve Thiele, Candice Hoke, Jeremy Wagner; Negotiations: Marty Kerkman, Nate Schwager, Ed Nordby; Finance: Marty Kerkman, Nate Schwager, Ed Nordby; Transportation: Steve Thiele, Jeremy Wagner, Candice Hoke; and Building and Grounds: Steve Thiele, Jeremy Wagner, Candice Hoke