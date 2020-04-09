Do you have a healthcare hero? Blackburn Manufacturing wants you to help them recognize healthcare heroes in the Antelope County News coverage area.
The Neligh-based flag and sign manufacturing company has printed 100 Healthcare Hero signs and plans to place them in the yards of those working in the healthcare field.
Due to the Directed Health Measure, Blackburn Manufacturing is not only closed to the public and will also not be giving the signs out. Instead, their employees will place the signs in the yards of the healthcare heroes who are nominated.
To nominate a healthcare hero — who must live in Antelope County or Ewing — please send the individual's name and address to the Antelope County News via Facebook messenger or email it to news@myantelopecountynews.com. Readers may also comment the name and address on the Facebook post accompanying this story.
Thank you for helping Blackburn Manufacturing recognize healthcare heroes.