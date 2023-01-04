Better broadband may be on the horizon for Antelope County.
Nebraska Telephone Company (NNTC), headquartered in Jackson, is one of 14 Nebraska broadband providers to receive state funding to expand broadband services into rural areas of Nebraska who do not have Broadband access of at least 100/100 Mbps (up/down).
NNTC will receive $2.5 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program (NBBP) on behalf of the Nebraska Public Service Commission to expand into rural Dakota and Antelope counties.
In Antelope County, NNTC will be installing underground fiber north of Clearwater and south of Orchard and Royal to cover over 70 square miles of rural farmsteads and ag-based businesses. 111 homes and businesses will have access to Fiber Fast Internet once this project is complete.
“The Nebraska Broadband Bridge grant program is designed to help provide service to the most difficult (costly) locations in Nebraska, and we are excited to do our part in making sure every Nebraskan has great Internet service. America’s communications’ networks are stronger when all people, whether urban or rural, have equal access to services. Without a grant like this, many parts of rural America would continue to be left behind our metro areas,” says NNTC GM/CEO Pat McElroy.
Both projects have an expected competition date of mid-2024. These two expansions by NNTC in rural Nebraska will provide a minimum network connection of 100/100 Mbps (up/down) to unserved (less than 25 upload/3 download) areas.