Nine students from the Neligh-Oakdale FCCLA chapter qualified for the state STAR competition on Wednesday. Neligh-Oakdale’s FCCLA is led by sponsor Kimberly Scarborough.
The 2022 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district contest was held at Wayne State College.
Complete results from Neligh-Oakdale STAR participants:
Teach and Train - Krystal Fulsaas - gold - district champ
Fashion Construction - Sadie Heckert - gold - district champ
Event Management - Madison Metschke - gold - district champ
Career Investigation - Elizabeth Miller - silver - district champ
National Programs in Action - Ashley Caballero - gold - district champ
Sports & Nutrition - Jaquelin Luna-Duran -silver - district champ
Professional Presentation - Xavier Hart and Raina Le - gold - district champ
Entrepreneurship - Leonardo Luna-Duran - silver - runner up
Neligh-Oakdale Parli Pro - Haddi Heckert, Ashlyn Rudolf, Breeze Pelan, Taryn Wingate - bronze