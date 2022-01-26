N-O FCCLA

Nine students from the Neligh-Oakdale FCCLA chapter qualified for the state STAR competition on Wednesday. Neligh-Oakdale’s FCCLA is led by sponsor Kimberly Scarborough.

The 2022 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) district contest was held at Wayne State College.

Complete results from Neligh-Oakdale STAR participants:

Teach and Train - Krystal Fulsaas - gold - district champ 

Fashion Construction - Sadie Heckert - gold - district champ

Event Management - Madison Metschke - gold - district champ

Career Investigation - Elizabeth Miller - silver - district champ

National Programs in Action - Ashley Caballero - gold - district champ

Sports & Nutrition - Jaquelin Luna-Duran -silver - district champ

Professional Presentation - Xavier Hart and Raina Le - gold - district champ

Entrepreneurship - Leonardo Luna-Duran - silver - runner up

Neligh-Oakdale Parli Pro - Haddi Heckert, Ashlyn Rudolf, Breeze Pelan, Taryn Wingate - bronze

 

0
0
0
0
0