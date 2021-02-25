It’s been an exciting last few years for Nielsen Insurance as the Neligh-based agency expanded with two new locations in Tilden and Clearwater.
Dane Nielsen, owner of Nielsen Insurance, purchased the Clearwater Insurance Agency and Tilden Insurance Center from The Tilden Bank in 2019 and continued to expand the business.
His company helps insure area residents for all sorts of loss prevention — from auto, home and crop insurance to health, long term care and life insurance.
In an age when the insurance industry is continually changing, having a dependable agent who stays on top of those changes is invaluable, and Nielsen is happy to oblige.
“Working for local people and helping them in the event of a loss is the most enjoyable aspect of my business,” said Nielsen, who grew up on a ranch in the Sandhills and completed his undergraduate years at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Nielsen married Jennifer Blackburn in 1997 and purchased Heckert Insurance in 2005. He has operated it as Nielsen Insurance Inc. ever since.
Ultimately, Nielsen said he hopes to offer the best services around to his customers. He said he continues to take an interest in people, treating their needs as his own and will for years to come.