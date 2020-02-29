It’s been an exciting year for Nielsen Insurance as the Neligh-based agency expanded with new locations in Tilden and Clearwater last June.
Dane Nielsen, owner of Nielsen Insurance, purchased the Clearwater Insurance Agency and Tilden Insurance Center from The Tilden Bank.
The company helps insure area residents for all sorts of loss prevention—from auto, home and crop insurance to health, long term care and life insurance. In an age when the insurance industry is continually changing, having a dependable agent who stays on top of those changes is invaluable, and Nielsen is happy to oblige.
“Working for local people and helping them in the event of a loss is the most enjoyable aspect of my business,” said Nielsen, who grew up on a ranch in the Sandhills and completed his undergrad years at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Nielsen married Jennifer Blackburn in 1997 and purchased Heckert Insurance in 2005. He has operated it as Nielsen Insurance Inc. ever since.
Recently, the company expanded to include offices in Valentine as well. Though not a short drive, Nielsen is able to make it work.
Ultimately, Nielsen hopes to offer the best services around to his customers, and continues to take an interest in people, treating their needs as his own for years to come.