It was their first real emergency.
New to the Tilden Fire Department, the three rookies had responded to a few minor incidents, but not what they’d consider a true call. The trio knew they’d eventually get “a real call,” but they weren’t expecting three in one day to break them in.
“It was crazy to have three calls,” said 19-year-old Ben Wilcox. “But it was a good day.”
Wilcox, along with Kolton Krick and Jacob Cleveland each applied to become members of the Tilden Fire Department on June 10, 2021. Although they’re friends, they didn’t plan to join at the same time. But it also wasn’t really a coincidence either since all three have fathers on the department.
“I’ve been here since I was a pup. I grew up here,” said Kolton, who graduated from Elkhorn Valley in 2020. “I figured I might as well become part of it.”
Kolton is the son of Mike and Tori Krick. Mike is the Tilden fire chief. Ben is the son of Brian and Mary Wilcox. Brian serves as president of the department, along with captain. Jacob is the son of Ryan and Tiffany Cleveland.
Brian Wilcox admitted it’s tough being in a leadership role with the department and having a son on the team, as well. Boundaries have been set and their sons often work with others instead. But there haven’t been any issues — just a lot of pride.
“These three have taken it seriously. It’s a proud moment that all three have come on and are sticking with it,” Brian said. “These are the youngest guys who have every started around here. They have a lot of growing up to do and they’re going to learn a lot more. These guys could have 30-plus years of experience by the time they’re done. All three eventually could become leaders in the fire department. They’ll have the time and experience if they continue their fire education to be leaders.”
Ben said he’s received quite a few questions from those in high school about how they too can join the fire department one day. He said having younger firefighters may influence others to consider applying. Having others step up is important as the department ages.
“Eventually, some of our members will get older and not want to be part of the department,” Ben said. “It’s good to join at a young age to get the experience, so we can help a lot time into the future.”
Jacob, 19, said he enjoys working alongside his father, as well as those he’s looked up to for years. Now, he said, it’s his turn to help others.
“At the end of the day, we all have the same goal and are part of the same team,” Jacob said. “I’ve been around here my whole life. It’s a good way to give back to the community and help out other people.”
Tilden’s bylaws limit the department to 50 firefighters. They currently have about 30 on their roster. Joining the department isn’t as easy as just showing up for a meeting. There’s an application process, and the firefighters vote before membership is granted.
“We want active firefighters,” Brian said. “There’s no other way to say it. We want people who will go to training and be actively involved in our department. Otherwise, it’s a financial drain on us. We just don’t accept everyone who applies. There’s an application process and standards.”
Tilden’s department meets the second Thursday of each month with occasional weekend trainings. The trio said they’re making it a priority to attending the meetings and trainings. Two of them participated in extrication training over the summer and went to fire school in Iowa a couple weeks ago and took basic firefighter classes.
Their fire chief said his young members’ involvement with the department may help the community in other ways besides the obvious. They may want to make Tilden their longterm home and raise a family here as they improve upon their skill set.
“I see a lot of benefit to Tilden by having firefighters join at a young age,” he said. “It’s yet to be seen what the impact actually is, but I think it’ll be good for Tilden.”
Their first “real” day as firefighters included an accident, structure fire and spotting for tornadoes, which was unique.
“It’s rare to have that many calls on a given day,” Brian said. “None of the calls were bad. There was no serious injury in the call on the highway. It wasn’t a bad structure fire. They were exposed to three different elements in one day, and there was no loss of life. That was a great day. It was a great way to start being a firefighter.”