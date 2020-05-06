Lutheran churches in Orchard and Venus welcomed Rev. Ryan Janke and his family to the community last week. Janke was installed on Sunday afternoon for St. Peter Lutheran Church in Orchard and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Venus.
Janke and his wife, Dani, have two sons — August, 6, and Luke, 4 — and most recently served at the Christ, Zion, and Trinity Lutheran Churches in Winner, S.D.
Janke is originally from Winside while his wife is from Sioux City. Both graduated from Wayne State College in 2012. They were married two weeks later and moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., two weeks after that as Janke began seminary.
Janke graduated from Fort Wayne in 2016 and was called to Christ Lutheran Church, Winner, S.D., and Zion Lutheran Church, Hamill, S.D. In 2018, Janke began serving Zion Lutheran Church, Presho and Trinity Lutheran Church, Reliance as vacancy pastor. In 2019, the Tri-Perish was formed with Winner, Presho and Hamill.