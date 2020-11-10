Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and the Department of Health and Human Services has modified the current Directed Health Measures (DHMs), effective November 11, 2020 at 12:01am.
The modifications are outlined below, for a complete copy of the DHMs, please visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx:
Extracurricular Activities
- Fan attendance for all indoor youth extracurricular activities is limited to household members of participants only.
- Extracurricular activities include both school and club sponsored events.
- Six (6) feet of separation is required between household units.
Six (6) Feet Separation Rule and Masking
- Six (6) feet of separation between parties is required in all instances, and includes: gyms, fitness centers, health spas, restaurants, bars, gentlemen’s and bottle clubs, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings, and churches.
- For churches, weddings, and funerals, parties are considered household members only.
- Masks are required for staff and patrons at salons, barbershops, massage therapy, bowling alleys, pool halls, body art establishments, and any other indoor business where staff and patrons are within six (6) feet of each other for 15 minutes or more.
- Bar patrons who are participating in games such as pool, darts, shuffleboard, etc. are required to wear a mask when not drinking or eating.
Bars and Restaurants
- Patrons will be required to be seated while on premises unless they are placing an order, using the restroom, or playing games.
- 100% of rated occupancy, but 6 ft. of separation between tables.
- Bar seating is permitted, but six (6) feet of separation is required between tables.
- Maximum of eight (8) individuals in a party. Groups larger than eight (8) will need to split into multiple tables.
- Self-serve buffets and salad bars are permitted.
Churches and Places of Worship
- No limit on occupancy but must maintain six (6) feet of separation between household units.
Gatherings
- INDOOR gatherings will be limited to 25% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000guests).
- OUTDOOR gatherings remain at 100% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000 guests).
- Gatherings include, but are not limited to: indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
- Groups shall be no larger than eight (8) individuals.
- Six (6) feet of separation between groups is required.
- Carnivals and dances held indoors are prohibited.
- Dancing at wedding receptions is permissible if individuals remain at their tables/seats and keep social distancing between groups.
- Dance recitals are permitted but must follow the gathering requirements.
Gyms, Fitness Centers/Clubs, Health Clubs, and Health Spas
- Six (6) feet of separation between customers is required.
Salons, Barber Shops, Massage Therapy Services, and Tattoo Parlors/Body Art Facilities
- Six (6) feet of separation between customers is required.
- Both workers and patrons are required to wear masks at all times.
- An exception will be made for all services performed on faces. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premises.
Wedding and Funeral Reception Venues
- Maximum of eight (8) individuals in a party. Groups larger than eight (8) will need to split into multiple tables.
- Dancing at events is permissible if individuals remain at their tables/seats and keep social distancing between groups.
In addition to the DHM modifications, North Central District Health Department reminds people to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our area:
- Remember to Avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places; Close contact; Confined spaces.
- Wear a mask in public, and around those in your home who are symptomatic, or are ill.
- Continue to practice social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others.
- Practice good hand hygiene, washing hands for a minimum of 20 seconds, using soap and water, or, if soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol.