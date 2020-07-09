Three new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by the local health department.
North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of three (3) additional cases in the district. One (1) case in Holt County, and two (2) cases in Antelope County. The Holt County case is still under investigation and the case is currently in isolation at home.
In Antelope County, the first case contracted the illness through out-of-state travel and is currently in isolation at home. All close contacts with the case have been identified and have been asked to quarantine.
The second case is due to community spread which has been actively present in Antelope County. The case is currently in isolation at home and all close contacts are being identified and will be asked to quarantine.
Case count update as of 7/9/2020 at 3:00 PM: 57 Total Cases (TC), 42 Recoveries (R), and 1 Death (D). Reminder that Total Case (TC) numbers are represented first, and of those total cases the number of Recovered (R) persons is represented second, and total case related Deaths (D) is represented third.
Antelope: TC: 11 R: 8, D: 1
Keya Paha: TC: 0
Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1
Knox: TC: 27 R: 21
Brown: TC: 0
Pierce: TC: 9 R: 7
Cherry: TC: 3 R: 1
Rock: TC: 2, R: 1
Holt: TC: 4 R: 3