For those who watch NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, over-the-air in the Neligh area, installation of a new antenna began today, July 13.
During installation of the transmitter and antenna systems, there will be a television broadcast outage. Removal of the old and installation of the new system should be completed in a couple of weeks.
Once the work is finished, viewers who watch NET over-the-air with an antenna will need to rescan their television sets. Performing a rescan of the channels using the remote control that came with the television set will allow viewers to receive a new, improved television signal.
This will not affect most satellite subscribers or radio listeners, but may have an impact on cable viewers. This change is the result of the FCC Spectrum Auction.
For the most up-to-date information, call the NET Help Desk at 800-698-3426 or email customerservice@netNebraska.org for assistance.
For those unable to receive NET television during this installation period, a library of favorite programs is available at netNebraska.org. Select Live and On Demand from the top right corner of the home page. The free NET Nebraska App can also be downloaded on mobile devices for live and on-demand viewing.
In addition, some current episodes of NET and PBS programs can be viewed online at video.netNebraska.org. NET PBS KIDS can be live streamed at pbskids.org/video or via the PBS KIDS mobile app.
The coverage area includes the communities of Neligh, Clearwater, Oakdale, Elgin, Tilden, Meadow Grove, Raeville and Petersburg.