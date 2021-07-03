After decades of being a Northeast Nebraska summer destination, Neligh's TK/Starlite Drive-In will be closing permanently.
Management announced that the last day will be Saturday, July 17.
"Then we are shutting the doors," according to manager Lia Heckert. "We are very sorry to have to report this but we wanted you to know so you can plan one last trip to the drive in."
Heckert repeatedly told customers that the problem was not with local support. The problem, she said, was that the number of out-of-town customers has dwindled.
"We used to get lots of customers from far away but not many of those customers are returning this year (they now have their own area drive-ins). We are getting only about half of the customers we need to make ends meet," Heckert said.
