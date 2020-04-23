It’s time to think spring — and Shamrock Nursery is ready to help.
The garden center, located on South Main St. in Neligh, opened for the season on Saturday.
Shamrock owner Delray Kumm said he is excited to announce the hiring of Kathy Goodwater as Neligh’s new store manager.
Kathy has more than 30 years of experience in horticulture and was an adjunct professor at Northeast Community College for six years.
Her love of all things horticulture stems from the fact that her grandparents on both sides of the family were gardeners. She spent time in their rose and vegetable gardens as a child.
“When I was six years old, my grandma gave me gourd seeds, and my mom laughed and said we’ll plant them next to the fence,” Kathy said. “They grew and produced and my mom was so shocked that I could do that. Then, when I was 10, we would dig cottonwoods and maples on the empty lot and sell those instead of lemonade. That’s how I got started.”
In her adult years, she started landscaping and later worked at Shamrock Nursery and Earl May in Norfolk. Kathy also took some college horticulture classes.
“I guess I’ve been playing the dirt all my life,” she said with a smile.
Kathy said she gained horticulture knowledge through classes, her own gardening and work experience
“Working at Earl May, I was in charge of the nursery and they always had tags, so I would read the name and then I’d read the tag,” she said. “Doing that everyday, and working at Shamrock, I had a great bunch of ladies and they taught me pretty much everything I know.”
Some of her flower favorites include irises and lilies and as far as vegetables go, “I love them all.”
Kathy said she enjoys sharing her knowledge with others and loves the connection with nature that comes with gardening.
A Norfolk native, she now lives in the country near Battle Creek, but said she loves small towns — one of the reasons she’s so excited to work in Neligh.
“I’ve always wanted to live in a small town, so now I get a little taste of it,” Kathy said. “I love this store and the people I work with.”
She works with Sharon Klein and Chris Kallhoff in the Neligh store.
“I look forward to helping people, whether it’s with pest problems or something isn’t growing quite right, because I have had a lot of hands on experience and I can help with that,” Kathy said.
Shamrock Nursery in Neligh is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday afternoon. They can be reached at 929-2012.