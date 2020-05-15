Joan Buck of Neligh won $1,000 playing Cash Craze Crossword Doubler from the Nebraska Lottery.
Joan said this is the second big prize she's ever won, right after a trip to Vegas she won a few years back.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 10:32 am