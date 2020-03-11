Something looked wrong, so she asked her co-worker to smile.
But it wasn’t to cheer her up — it was to help save her life.
Jane Schultz was having a stroke. And, fortunately, Jennifer Ervin recognized the warning signs.
“If Jennifer wouldn’t have known what was happening, it could’ve been terrible,” Jane, 70, of Oakdale, said. “Thank God she knew what to look for and what to do. She saved my life with her quick response and maintaining her cool.”
Feb. 11, 2020 started off as a normal day at Neligh-Oakdale High School.
Jennifer, the school’s kitchen manager, and Jane, a member of the kitchen staff, along with co-worker Jeanie Forsell, had been working at school since early that morning. After serving lunch, their work day was winding down and they started cleaning up.
About 1:15 p.m., Jennifer sat down at her corner desk to finish up some deposits on the computer. Jane entered the nearby storeroom to get an item off the shelf.
“Jane came out and said something to me,” Jennifer, 58, of Neligh, said. “I turned around and looked at her and asked if she was feeling okay.”
Although Jane reassured her she was fine, Jennifer immediately knew she was not.
Jane had been snacking on some granola and didn’t realize some of it was slipping out of the corner of her mouth. Jennifer pointed to her own mouth to let her know she had some food there.
“When she reached up, she reached up on the other side,” Jennifer said. “Then I asked her to smile and she just looked at me. I asked, ‘Can you smile?’ And she couldn’t.”
She insisted that Jane sit down, even when she stubbornly tried to refuse.
“She kept fighting me and saying she was fine — she was going home, her daughter Sarah was waiting for her outside,” Jennifer said. “I said, ‘No, you’re having a stroke.’”
Next, she asked Jane to raise both of her arms. Only one would move upward.
“Then I asked her to say her ABCs, and she got out A, B, C ... and then it slurred,” Jennifer said. “I knew she was having a stroke.”
She asked Jeanie to call 911. Jennifer went into the old gym to inform Ron Beacom of the situation. They were conducting a teacher’s meeting there, so she leaned in and quietly told the school’s director of education what was happening.
“I whispered to Ron, ‘Jane is having a stroke. I called the ambulance,’ and then I turned around and went back,” Jennifer said. “He followed me right down and sat with Jane.”
Jane said she clearly remembers this part.
“He said, ‘Squeeze my hand,’ and I couldn’t even,” she recalls.
Two kitchen staff members returned from the West Ward building in time to help, and Ron also activated the school’s first response team to provide assistance until the ambulance got there.
When Jane arrived at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, a clot-busting shot was administered. Jennifer, who previously worked with AMH admissions, said the hospital has a relatively-new protocol in place for stroke victims.
“If anybody doubts that protocol works, Jane is proof,” she said. “They got her up there, they gave her the shot and they had Lifeflight there — get her a shot, get her in the air, get her to Omaha. She had surgery within three hours.”
She was airlifted to UNMC in Omaha. During surgery there, a catheter was placed in both of her legs to remove a blood clot in her brain.
“I was in ICU that night,” Jane said. “The next day, Wednesday, I was stable enough to leave that floor and go to another floor.”
On Friday morning, she met with the surgeon before her dismissal.
“The neurologist said if Jennifer wouldn’t have been on her toes and the hospital wasn’t on their toes, I could’ve been devastated,” Jane said. “It was just perfect timing for everything.”
After she was released from Omaha, Jane spent one week in swing bed at AMH. She underwent speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy during her stay.
“My left side was affected a little bit,” Jane said. “I did some basic things to get my arms to work, and I had some speech problems until the Friday I went home.”
She has nearly completed all of her therapy and said she’s feeling stronger every day.
“I get tired, but today is better than it was yesterday,” Jane said. “So maybe tomorrow will be better yet.”
Her doctor cleared her to return to work last week and Jennifer is happy to have her back.
“I call her ‘My Janie,’” she said. “I just feel like I’ve had a special connection to Jane since I’ve started here.”
Ron said he is thankful for the close relationships Jennifer has with her staff — that, along with her quick-thinking — may have made all the difference.
“I feel very fortunate that Jennifer was there, and that she has the type of relationship with her staff that she would care enough to actually have a meaningful conversation and see in Jane’s face some symptoms that caused her concern,” he said. “And in doing so, asked her to perform some of those functionality tests. Seeing the deficits, she called 911 right away. From what I’ve been told, if there wouldn’t have been such immediate action taken, the outcome could’ve been much different.”
Jennifer isn’t sure where she learned how to spot the signs of a stroke, but she did exactly what the American Stroke Association recommends. “F.A.S.T.” is the suggested acronym to detect a stroke: F - face drooping, A - arm weakness, S - speech and T - time to call 911.
Ron said the emergency situation was handled smoothly due to Jennifer’s actions and the quick response of the local rescue squad.
“Our EMTs that showed up did a tremendous job as well, and I appreciate what they did for us also,” he said.
Jane is grateful for all the help she received that day and said Jennifer was very deserving of the “Warrior of the Month” award that was recently presented to her.
“I’m just blessed to be able to have done that for her,” Jennifer said humbly.
When the word “hero” is mentioned, she shakes her head.
“I don’t know how to respond to that,” Jennifer said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.”
“Oh, I don’t know, I think you are,” Jane countered, with a smile.