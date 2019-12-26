Neligh Woman Meets Birth Mom

It was 1981, just a few weeks before Christmas.
Mike and Bev Seier of Neligh had been through a series of background checks, stacks of paperwork and visits from a social worker. Two years earlier, they had adopted their son Andy through the same process.
The Seiers said their case worker, Grace, was a blessing through it all.
“Grace said that when they place a child, all of the case workers get together and pray about it,” Bev said. “Pray that they are putting this child into the hands that God wanted them to.”
After Andy’s adoption was finalized, the couple immediately requested a girl through Catholic Charities of Omaha.
“We said we didn’t care, but if possible, we’d like a girl,” Bev said. “On Dec. 10, we got the call that there was a little girl waiting for us if we wanted to come see her and decide if we wanted to bring her home. And, of course, we fell in love right away.”
They left for Omaha the very next morning. Their baby girl, Jenni, was just a few weeks old — she had been born on November 21.
“We were a little more prepared this time,” Bev said. “It was great. And Andy had a great time with the new baby and all the grandparents came over. It was an exciting time. The perfect Christmas gift.”
All of the adoptions through Catholic Charities at that time were closed, so they knew very little about their baby’s birth mother, except that she was young — the reason she put her up for adoption.
The Seiers said they were always very open with Andy and Jenni, telling them their adoption stories right from the start.
“We’d read them bedtime stories about adoption when they were really little,” Mike said. “It was just part of the process.”
When they were about “school-age,” the children were able to comprehend the situation better and began to ask more questions.
“It wasn’t a bomb that was dropped or anything, we just always knew our story,” recalled their daughter Jenni Breuer, 38, of Neligh. “It wasn’t a big deal and it never has been, to any of our family. We are part of the family.”
Bev said Jenni was always “very inquisitive” about her birth mother, but unfortunately, she didn’t have many answers.
“I’ve always said I was going to meet her someday because I am an inquisitive person,” Jenni said. “Especially as you get older. Every time you go to the doctor, they ask you about your medical history, and was like, ‘I don’t know.’”
When she was a senior in high school, Jenni had some issues with depression, so they reached out to Catholic Charities to see if they could get some medical history from her birth mother. The message actually went through her birth grandmother. The Seiers got a little bit of medical history and found out Jenni’s birth mom was in the process of raising three young girls.
“They were 3, 11 and 14, so it’s a pretty touchy age for them,” Jenni said. “Those girls didn’t know about me, so you don’t want to interfere with anything. They were not ready to meet yet. And I was okay with that. It was kind of exciting to find out that there were three girls out there.”
Bev said meeting her birth mother wasn’t something they continued to bring up, since they knew she wasn’t ready. However, Jenni still thought about it over the years, especially as she got older and started a family of her own.
“But I just wanted to wait until she was ready. So I did,” Jenni said. “I sat back, and she was the one who made the first move.”
In January of 2018, she received a phone call from a Catholic Charities case worker.
“She said Cathy had reached out to them and said that she would like to start getting in contact with us. So they asked me how I wanted to do it, what we were most comfortable with,” Jenni said.
The news brought up a bunch of emotions for her. Jenni decided that starting with some emails would be the best approach.
“They weren’t constant. And none of our contact really has been,” Jenni said. “It’s just been as we feel comfortable. And all of our lives are busy too. She has grandkids now. So every once in awhile we send each other a message.”
About six months later, they had their first phone call. They talked about meeting someday, but found it difficult to set a date. Last month, on Nov. 2, 2019, they finally met face to face.
Bev and Jenni went to Cathy’s home for the first meeting. Jenni said she was “a wreck on the way down” because she was so nervous. But after they pulled up to her house and rang the doorbell, Cathy immediately put her at ease.
“She came out and the first thing we did is we hugged and we cried,” Jenni said. “It was a comforting, long hug.”
“It was a day of hugging, crying, laughing and talking,” Bev added. “Cathy said she was glad she got to hold her baby again.”
And they learned a little bit more about each other. Cathy was 15 when she got pregnant and some people in her life pushed for her to get an abortion.
“But, fortunately for us, her mother was very adamant,” Jenni said.
She went to a halfway house for unwed mothers during the week and spent the weekends with her family until the baby was born. Cathy set up the adoption through Catholic Charities and was able to give them some placement criteria.
“One thing she really wanted for me, was for me to grow up in a small town like she did, so I could have that kind of experience,” Jenni said. “And she wanted me to have a big brother.”
During their visit, she was also able to meet one of Cathy’s daughters and grandchildren. The rest of the family would like to meet one day.
“It was a really good experience,” Jenni said. “Everybody has that fear that when you have a reunion like that of how it’s going to go. ‘Do they want to meet me? What kind of person are they going to be?’ You have those doubts. But it’s been good, we’re not in a rush or anything.”
Cathy told them she was thankful for the upbringing the Seiers provided and was incredibly happy to see how supportive they were and continue to be.
“She said she prayed about it a lot and she said her prayers were answered,” Bev said.
After Jenni graduated from Neligh-Oakdale, she later went on to earn degrees from Northeast Community College in preprofessional nursing and as a physical therapist assistant. She currently works as a unit coordinator at the hospital. Jenni married Chad Breuer in 2016. Together, they have four children Devan, Kenzie, Austin and Ashlyn.
Cathy attended Austin’s first wrestling meet of the season and was able to meet Jenni’s dad, husband and children. They plan to set up more visits in the future.
Jenni said she is amazed at the selfless decision Cathy made at just 15 years old.
“She could’ve so easily made a different decision,” she said. “And then to continue to think and pray for me was pretty awesome.”
In October, Jenni was overcome with emotion while standing by her parents during the Life Chain event at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh.
“This was even before I met Cathy,” Jenni said. “I didn’t know what had happened while she was pregnant with me, but just the whole time, I was fighting back tears. I was biting my lip and trying so hard not to, but I just couldn’t explain it. I thought, ‘That could have been me.’ “
She said the entire situation has given her a renewed appreciation for all of her parents.
“I think we all have moments when we take our parents for granted,” Jenni said, choking back tears. “You just forget how gracious and how supportive they are. But over the years things haven’t always been easy, but my parents have always been supportive and have gone above and beyond to where parents who have biological children don’t even do some of the things that my parents have done for me. I am incredibly blessed, I really am.”
The Seiers were humbled by her loving words.
“We’ve never thought of our kids as adopted,” Mike said. “They’re just our kids.”
“And we’re pretty blessed too,” Bev added.
