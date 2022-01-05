“It’s not smoke, it’s vapor. It’s not just vaping — it’s the smoking alternative,” said John Corbett, owner of Neligh Vapor, who used to be an accountant before starting in the vapor business.
Corbett and his wife and co-owner, Annie, who is a professor at Northeast Community College, started the business together.
Corbett said he stopped smoking in 2009 and started using vapors for about a year and a half before they decided “ya know maybe we can start something, like an actual retail store in this.”
The couple started the business as a hobby to keep John busy when he was done doing his accounting for Annie, who used to run group homes in Calif. When their first store opened in Redwood City, Calif. “It just took off, it was awesome,” John said.
