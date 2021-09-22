Two area Nebraska State Troopers were among those honored for their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road and their efforts to educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.
Ray Johnson and Tyler Mann, Troop B officers stationed in Neligh, were recognized during a ceremony at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln on Tuesday. Twenty-seven Troopers were presented Hero Awards by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).
MADD honors law enforcement across the state for their daily work to keep drunk or drugged drivers off Nebraska roadways.
“This is a proud day for our NSP team, thanks to incredible work by our Troopers across the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These honors from MADD are a great recognition for the constant work it takes to keep roads safe, but they also serve as a reminder that the job is ongoing. We salute MADD for their invaluable work to keep the topic of impaired driving at the forefront of the safe-driving conversation.”
Those honored were:
Troop B—Sgt. Ben Brakenhoff, Sgt. John Mobley, Sgt. Jesse Pfeifer, Trp. Ray Johnson, Trp. Kristen McCrea, Trp. Andrew Bestenlehner, Trp. Bryan Wiggins, Trp. Dan Osuna-Salazar, Trp. Madison Reynoldson, Trp. Eric Kloster, Trp. Kayla Reicks, Trp. Tyler Mann.
Troop C—Trp. Ryan Stirn, Trp. Luke Kelley, Trp. Brandon Sutton, Trp. Zach Lorang, Trp. Cody Cassidy, Trp. Matthew Richardson, Trp. Jordan Girardi, Trp. Kyle Gaudreault, Trp. Ryan Stirn.
Troop E—Trp. Isaiah Jaramillo, Trp. Timothy Flick.
Troop H—Sgt. Michael Thorson, Trp. Ben Nguyen, Trp. Jamieson Brown, Trp. Nathan Knudson, Trp. Ethan Schroeder, Trp. Ben Nguyen, Trp. Ethan Schroeder.