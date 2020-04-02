This year, the Neligh Young Men’s Club is changing the way they host their annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Instead of a large group event in Riverside Park, the NYMC is bringing the Easter Egg Hunt right to your home. Those who live within the Neligh city limits may call the NYMC (Adam Mortensen 402-750-8666) or message their Facebook page with their name and address by Friday, April 3, and members will scatter eggs in your yard for you.
Weather permitting, the personal egg hunts will take place on April 5. Those who would like to donate plastic eggs may deliver them to Carhart Lumber by the end of the day on April 3.