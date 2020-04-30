Neligh will host a community cruise night on Friday, which will include a celebration of the Class of 2020.
Cruise Night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Neligh. The Neligh-Oakdale seniors will kick off the event by taking the first lap through Main Street, escorted by the Neligh Fire Department traveling south.
The seniors are invited to decorate their vehicles and hang their senior banner on their vehicle so the public can better identify them.
The seniors will turn at Second Street and pass by the Neligh Chamber of Commerce, where they will be given a flower in honor of graduation, which has not yet been set due to the COVID-19 situation closing school.
The seniors — and the entire community – are encouraged to cruise until 8 p.m. or after.
Buff’s Dew Drop Inn will offer hot dog and brat specials for those participating. People are asked to use the alley from Second Street, driving north, for curbside pick up in front of Buff’s on Third Street. Thriftway Market in Neligh assisted Buff’s with the food aspect.
Everyone participating is asked to practice social distancing by staying six feet from others. Although Antelope County’s Directed Health Measure will ease slightly beginning on Monday, May 4, the current rules prohibit gatherings.