Another COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic — this time for ages 18 and up — will be held at the Antelope County Fairgrounds in Neligh on Thursday, April 1.
Walk-ins will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m, according to the North Central District Health Department. Those who already have a scheduled appointment time are asked to arrive at their scheduled time.
NCDHD is now vaccinating 18 plus-year-olds. For an appointment time NCDHD asks that residents register at vaccinate.ne.gov. NCDHD has shifted to online scheduling. Those who have registered or are newly registered should expect an email from: dhhs.no-reply_vras5@nebraska.gov with further instructions on how to self-schedule for an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when they are eligible.
If you have received a first dose of vaccine through an NCDHD clinic and have not received a call to schedule your second dose, please call our office to schedule an appointment.